Leeds United’s fans have had their say ahead of a potentially enormous day in the club’s history.

Leeds United have set themselves up for possible Easter Monday promotion through Friday night’s win at Oxford United - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including complete agreement on Friday night’s man of the match and a ‘streets of Leeds’ party plan but ‘park the bus’ warning.

NEIL GREWER

Another comfortable victory for Leeds positions them at the gates of the promised land.

A truly great Good Friday! Retrospectively, the game was well managed and Oxford chances very limited yet, against a team playing long balls and long throws, the element of jeopardy always existed.

To that end, Joe Rodon was magnificent – a colossus in defence when required. The colossus ventured forward in the 33rd minute and played a sublime pass into the path of a marauding Jayden Bogle, inviting a cross which Manor Solomon duly converted at the far post.

The remaining hour saw Leeds dominate but with an absence of clear chances. Leeds, though, rarely looked troubled.

Karl Darlow was confident and comfortable when required and will doubtless see the season out.

In midfield, Ilia Gruev adds solidity compared to Joe Rothwell but lacks Rothwell’s creativity and ball-carrying abilities so the latter’s availability for the final games would be advantageous but not essential.

Moving on to the Stoke game and the atmosphere should be electric and, whilst promotion cannot be guaranteed from this game alone, the gates to the Premier League can be opened.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

“It could be a classic park-the-bus-style job...”

ANDY RHODES

With their promotion rivals winning earlier on Good Friday, it was vital that Leeds kept a cool head and got the job done at Oxford.

What we saw was an accomplished, if at times nerve-jangling, performance which put the club within touching distance of a return to the top flight.

The same again is needed on Easter Monday, back in the comfortable surroundings of Elland Road, but we’ve all seen enough Championship football to know that the Stoke game won’t be simple.

The Potters could make themselves safe with a point so it could be a classic park-the-bus-style job.

With Leeds guaranteed to finish the season with the division’s best home record, they will fancy themselves to put the pressure on Sheffield United later in the day.

If all goes to plan, there could be some party on the streets of Leeds come 8pm.

It’s difficult not to get ahead of yourself but the players too must know they’re close.

If Leeds do their bit, Sheffield United can’t afford a single mistake across the Pennines.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

“All dealt with superbly”...

DAVID WATKINS

Another one successfully ticked off and, in light of Blades’ and Clarets' earlier results, a vital three points.

It was just as tough as we all thought, considering the U's precarious position near the foot of the table and the inevitable pressure on Leeds’ shoulders.

It was not a great spectacle, but Leeds dominated the possession and created the only two big chances of the game, taking one of them when Manor Solomon raced in at the back post to scoop a Jayden Bogle cross into the roof of the net.

Other chances fell to Brenden Aaronson, denied by the Oxford keeper, and Willy Gnonto, who looked certain to score before Ben Nelson cleared brilliantly.

Jayden Bogle pulled a good shot wide and Ao Tanaka struck the post late in the game.

At the other end, Karl Darlow saved well from Brannagan and his general handling was faultless behind a defence only really tested by numerous long throws from Will Vaulks, all dealt with superbly by the commanding figure of Joe Rodon.

Now it’s Stoke City, where a win, combined with Sheffield United not beating Burnley later in the evening, would see Leeds promoted. Another nervy 90 minutes coming up!

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

'COMMANDING': Leeds United star Joe Rodon at Oxford United. | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds are one win and a Sheffield United defeat or draw from claiming promotion to the Premier League.

Good Friday’s games meant it was ‘as you were’ with Leeds getting a 1-0 win at Oxford and the other two challengers also winning.

As expected, Daniel Farke kept the same XI with Dan James returning to the bench. Oxford had the first opportunity but Karl Darlow dealt with it admirably.

Leeds went ahead just after the half-hour mark when man of the match Joe Rodon’s superb through-ball found Jayden Bogle who put it across for Manor Solomon to finish superbly.

It was very similar to his chance in the game at Luton but, this time, he made no mistake. Leeds had the ball for the majority of the second half and Tanaka hit the post with a superb effort from outside of the box.

There were a couple of nervy moments but all were dealt with by the defence.

There were celebrations but, as Daniel Farke has said, there is still work and points to get to make sure.

Leeds kick off against Stoke today two hours before the long-awaited clash between Burnley and Sheffield United. Leeds to win by a couple, then prepare to have one hell of a party!

Man of the match: Joe Rodon (the Rolls Royce in the Leeds’ rearguard).

“Looked almost impenetrable...”

MIKE GILL

The Leeds United juggernaut rolled into Oxford, bagged the three points on offer and returned to headquarters where a meeting with Stoke City and destiny awaits today (Monday).

This was never going to be an attractive spectacle, as Oxford have shown their obstinacy at home on a number of occasions, and neither Burnley nor Sheffield United were able to score against them.

A beautiful move produced the only goal just after half an hour as Joe Rodon sent Jayden Bogle off on a scintillating run down the right.

The full-back sent a defence-splitting pass across the Oxford box for Manor Solomon to smash it into the roof of the net.

Oxford goalkeeper Jamie Cumming had a fine game and prevented the Whites adding to their tally in the first half, with Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto both going close.

At the other end, the Leeds defence was in uncompromising mood and looked almost impenetrable.

The second period saw Cumming make a great save from Jayden Bogle and Ao Tanaka was very unlucky when his rasping shot hit the angle.

Although Oxford didn't cause the Whites many problems, as the game wore on, Rodon still had to be on his toes to make a goal-saving intervention.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.