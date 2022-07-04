Leeds United fans saying same things amid Kalvin Phillips and Darko Gyabi transfers

Leeds United fans have been reacting to a busy morning of transfer business on social media.

The Premier League champions will pay an initial £42 million for the midfielder, with add-ons rising to £45 million - although the Whites are of the belief that the deal could eventually be worth anywhere up to £50 million in the future.

Understandably, many Leeds fans were left disappointed by the news of the 26-year-old’s exit, but the overriding sentiment among supporters on social media was one of gratitude for the contributions he has made to his boyhood club:

@restlessbert tweeted: “Always thought and hoped he’d be a one person club but it’s hard to turn down such a current successful club, good luck and I hope he smashes it.”

@thequofan tweeted: “Very disappointing to see him go but perfectly understandable as he is going to one if the best teams on the planet and is guaranteed trophies. Thanks for everything you did for LUFC.”

@wellylufc79 tweeted: “Good luck, Kalvin. Absolute class act, a true role model and leader whose hard work deserves the rewards that are coming his way. Our great club and city will miss him! MOT”

@BeestonWhites tweeted: “Thank you, Kalvin. Stayed with us when most would have jumped. You deserve this move and I wish you every success (just not when we play City). Always Leeds at heart.”

@SeanLeeds1989 tweeted: “Leeds Legend Forever. Congrats on the big move. Kalvin. More than deserved.”

@leedscaraj0 tweeted: “Modern day Leeds legend. Thank you, KP.”

Shortly after Phillips’ departure was confirmed, Leeds announced a new signing of their own, with promising midfielder Darko Gyabi moving in the direction after signing from Man City in a separate deal.

The 18-year-old joins the Whites for a fee of around £5 million, and has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, running until the summer of 2026.

It is understood that Leeds believe they are bringing in a player capable of fighting for first team squad involvement this season, although the midfielder is expected to start out in the Premier League 2 with the Whites’ development squad.

And once again, many supporters showed their class by enthusiastically welcoming the teenager to Elland Road:

@ChicagoWhite tweeted: “Welcome to Leeds - some big footy boots to fill but I’m sure you’re up for the challenge.”

@simosarey tweeted: “Welcome to the best club in the world. I’m confident you’ll prove yourself worthy of putting on the legendary white shirt.”

@MOTweets1919 tweeted: “Doing this the same day as KP has set him up to fail with him constantly being associated with that deal but massive good luck to him, looks a real talent. Hope he kills it.”

@backpackeneur tweeted: “Welcome Darko! Smash it lad.”

@CraigyK81 tweeted: “Let’s give him our blessing and he will be a world beater”

@PBMartin200 tweeted: “Great news! Congratulations Darko! Really looking forward to seeing you in action. The best of luck! MOT”