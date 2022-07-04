Kalvin Phillips sends message to Leeds United fans and makes Whites promise after Man City switch

Kalvin Phillips has issued an emotional message to Leeds United's fans and a particularly glowing tribute to one "special person" after completing his transfer to Manchester City.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:53 am

England international star Phillips has completed his move to City on a six-year deal.

City are paying £42m for the midfielder - rising to £45m with add-ons - but Leeds believe the deal will be worth closer to £50m to them for a player who joined Leeds when he was just 14 years old.

Within seconds of transfer being announced, Phillips quickly issued a message to his former club across his social media platforms, paying particular tribute to the club's fans plus Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Andrea Radrizzani, Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

Phillips ended his message with an emotional Whites promise, saying it was "never goodbye" and that "I WILL see you soon."

MESSAGE: From Kalvin Phillips upon the completion of his transfer from Leeds United to Manchester City. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
Kalvin PhillipsMan CityEnglandLeeds