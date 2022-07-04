England international star Phillips has completed his move to City on a six-year deal.

City are paying £42m for the midfielder - rising to £45m with add-ons - but Leeds believe the deal will be worth closer to £50m to them for a player who joined Leeds when he was just 14 years old.

Within seconds of transfer being announced, Phillips quickly issued a message to his former club across his social media platforms, paying particular tribute to the club's fans plus Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Andrea Radrizzani, Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips ended his message with an emotional Whites promise, saying it was "never goodbye" and that "I WILL see you soon."