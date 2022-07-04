Leeds United have delivered a heartfelt message to departing midfielder Kalvin Phillips after his long-anticipated transfer to Manchester City was confirmed on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old leaves his boyhood club after amassing 234 senior appearances and 14 goals, as well as earning 23 caps for England.

Phillips has penned a six-year deal with the Premier League champions, with City paying an initial £42 million for the player, rising to £45 million with add-ons - although Leeds believe the deal will eventually be worth closer to £50 million. He will wear the number 4 shirt for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder joined the Whites at the age of 14, and made his first team debut in April 2015.

With the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa came a positional change that allowed him to cement his place as one of Leeds’ most influential performers, and Phillips would go on to play a vital role in securing United’s return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

In response to the confirmation of his departure, the club released a lengthy statement detailing his time at Elland Road, as well as offering an emotional farewell to a firm fan favourite.

It reads: “No words can thank Kalvin enough for his efforts whilst at the club and we wish him nothing but success in the future.

“Kalvin inspired so many people in the city, not only for what he did on the pitch, but also for the work he did in the local community.