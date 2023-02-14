Leeds United fans have been reacting to news that Jesse Marsch may already be returning to Premier League management.

The American was only sacked by the Whites last Monday, but it seems he has already secured himself a new job, before Leeds have found a replacement themselves. Marsch has reportedly agreed to join Southampton as head coach, with the Saints sacking Nathan Jones after the Welshman oversaw a home defeat to relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Southampton led, but still managed to lose against 10-man Wolves, leaving Jones without a single point at St Mary’s Stadium in his three months in charge. The appointment proved a disaster for the Saints, and four points from safety at the bottom of the table, cannot afford to get the next one wrong.

They now turn to Marsch, who kept Leeds up last season after joining the club at a similar stage of the campaign. The American could make an immediate return to Elland Road later this month as Southampton are scheduled to face Leeds on Saturday, February 25.

Here is how Whites fans have reacted to the news on Twitter.

@omicdaz - “Marsch getting a job in the premier league before we even replace him is just so typical of Leeds #lufc”

@Anthony_Potter - “Jesse Marsch signs rasmus [Kristensen] and Aaronson for 50m in summer.”

@LUFCPeason27 - “All the best to Marsch at Saints. I have no ill will towards him; nice guy who tried his best following the impossible in Bielsa. It didn’t work for him here and that’s what it is, but wish him every success.”

@Lowfieldslad77 - “Good luck to Jesse Marsch. No hard feelings ‘ere. Wasn’t working Leeds, anytime soon, but wouldn’t back against him there.”

@RWBielsa - “The thing is with Marsch to Southampton… I want Marsch to succeed in management. I really, really do. But the issue is with this job, is that if Southampton succeed under Marsch, that could potentially mean Leeds United relegation. And above all else, we’re Leeds.”

@LeedsWoody1919 - “Anyone considered that Marsch loved Leeds so much that he’s gone to take Southampton down for us (laughing face).”