The Athletic report Marsch is set to replace Nathan Jones at St Mary’s Stadium just over a week on from his Elland Road sacking.

Marsch emerged as a potential candidate shortly after Jones’ acrimonious exit from the south coast club, having lost nine of his 14 matches in charge of the Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton are also said to have considered Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard as potential successors to Jones, but have reportedly decided on Marsch as their leading candidate following talks earlier this week.

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, poses for a photo with a fan prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at Wham Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The 49-year-old was relieved of his duties at Elland Road last Monday following Leeds’ 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The American presided over just four league wins this season, including two in his last 17 Premier League games.

Leeds are yet to appoint a replacement for Marsch eight days on from his exit with caretaker boss Michael Skubala leading the team to a draw and defeat in back-to-back fixtures against Manchester United last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch’s success within the Red Bull coaching sphere is also understood to have been a factor in Southampton’s interest, given the head coach’s similarities to former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who spent a number of years with RB Leipzig.