You're not really a Leeds United fan if you haven't done some of these 11 things

The new Premier League season is well underway and Leeds United supporters have already provided two memorable atmospheres in front of the Sky cameras.

On the final game of the opening weekend of the season, Elland Road was buzzing as top flight football finally returned to the Whites famous old home and they witnessed a narrow 1-0 win as a penalty from summer signing Lukas Nmecha ensured Daniel Farke’s side made a positive start to an eagerly anticipated campaign.

That was followed up by another live game as the Whites made it four points from their opening three games with a hard earned goalless draw against Newcastle United prior to the international break.

The first home games of the season have allowed the Elland Road faithful to get back into the old routine - and there are some very familiar features of matchday at LS11.

1 . Graveley’s Need something to soak up a beer or settle pre-match nerves? It’s got to be Graveley’s. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . The Old Peacock Situated opposite Elland Road, a pre-match pint at The Old Peacock is a must do. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

3 . Walk under the Lowfields Road underpass It may just look like an underpass to some, but for Leeds United fans the walk to Elland Road raises hair on the neck ahead of kick off. | Google Streetview Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

4 . Get a photo with Billy Often covered in scarves, every Leeds an has snapped a photo with Billy Bremner at some time. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Visit a loved one The Bremner statue is also home to hundreds of tributes to family members, which some fans pay tribute to every home game. | Getty Images Photo Sales