Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday evening’s visit of Newcastle United to Elland Road.

Leeds United host Newcastle United in their final Premier League game before the international break - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have to say on Saturday evening’s 5.30pm kick-off against the Magpies with complete agreement on the predictions front, a Daniel Farke ‘fear’ and Whites man’s need.

NEIL GREWER

The three games prior to the international break were never going to be season-defining, but most supporters were hoping for a three-point haul.

Mission accomplished. The question is can we exceed that haul?

Newcastle looked good on Monday night against Liverpool, however with their “striker uncertainty” and Anthony Gordon suspension, now is a good time to play them.

Like Everton they will only improve as the season progresses.

I feel Leeds will improve also as the new players (especially forwards) bed in but there is an opportunity now to benefit from Newcastle’s woes.

Ethan Ampadu will be a big miss as will Ao Tanaka but there are players able to slot into their roles.

Lucas Perri will, I feel, have the opportunity to shine as I expect Newcastle to play expansive football and play to win, so we must exploit any scoring opportunities presented.

Newcastle’s size and physicality from set pieces may see a role for Jaka Bijol and the choice of No 9 will be interesting – I expect in-game changes in this position as Daniel Farke juggles his pack to adapt to the game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Newcastle United 1.

ANDY RHODES

After a difficult couple of games for the Whites, it’s always good to know there’s a team worse than you to serve as a welcome distraction.

While we are happy that our friends from Manchester suffered another calamitous defeat [at Grimsby Town], our own side need victories to avoid scrutiny.

Newcastle United will pose a tough test no matter how depleted they are.

They looked good in their loss to Liverpool but they now find themselves without a number of key players.

The Whites need to take advantage and win another crucial home game.

Joel Piroe needs to get off the mark for the season, but anyone in Leeds colours will be looking for the team’s first league goal from open play.

New names may come into the club by Monday evening and anything other than a win against the Magpies will intensify transfer demands from supporters.

The worry is that we could be in for a long, tough season, which is why wins at home are absolutely vital.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Newcastle United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

On the back of the beating we got at the Emirates, and with Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup disappointment still fresh in our minds, we could all do with a rip-roaring performance against the Toon to restore that feeling of optimism we all had after the Everton game.

The task, as if it wasn’t tough enough having witnessed Newcastle pushing Liverpool the other night, looks more difficult knowing we will be without Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka. I’m sure we all agree they are central to our best XI.

It will be interesting to see how and who Daniel Farke goes with in midfield.

With the arrival of Noah Okafor, one of few players to catch the eye at Hillsborough, perhaps we’ll also revise the front line, but we know that Farke doesn’t make too many changes at once so, watch this space.

Not that it means much, but our record against the Magpies has been good in recent times – one defeat in six meetings this century, including a 5-2 win at Elland Road when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm and Jack Harrison scored one.

I’m staying optimistic for the time being, hoping we can build on the Everton performance and grind out a home draw. I feel there will be goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Newcastle United 3.

KEITH INGHAM

On Saturday, Leeds United were battered by a very good Arsenal team, but on Tuesday night they sank to a new low by being beaten by a Sheffield Wednesday team full of youngsters.

The game ended 1-1 but Leeds failed to score any of their penalties as they exited the Carabao Cup. This is the first time in history that Leeds haven’t scored in a penalty shootout.

The radio phone-in after the game and social media were scathing of both team and manager and it will take a better performance against Newcastle tomorrow to quell them after that woeful 90 minutes and abysmal penalties.

If you spend £100m+ on players, you expect much better. I was one of those that backed the manager 110 per cent to take Leeds into the Premier League but some of his decisions have left me thinking that this is a step too far for the likeable German. I hope I’m wrong.

Newcastle lost in the last minute to Liverpool on Monday. The 3-2 defeat and the loss of key players due to suspension and injury might give Leeds and their fans a little hope.

The ‘Toon’ have yet to register a win after a draw and a defeat in their first two games.

I’m hoping that the performance against Everton can be replicated or it could be a long evening for the fans and Farke.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Newcastle United 1.

MIKE GILL

After another totally forgettable Carabao Cup outing, the Whites host Newcastle United at Elland Road.

The Magpies have had a big drama of their own this week.

On Monday night, they suffered a smash and grab raid from champions Liverpool.

The Reds were comfortably coasting to another win with a 2-0 lead when 10 men Newcastle somehow fought back to level the game, only to have their hearts broken in the dying seconds of added time.

Even though they are missing Anthony Gordon, they will be a formidable opponent at LS11.

Newcastle will be burning with a sense of injustice, and it is a dangerous time to be meeting them.

The Whites have their own selection problems with Ao Tanaka now joining Ethan Ampadu in the treatment room, probably for an extended period.

Daniel Farke is going to have to dig deep into his resources not just in central midfield but also his misfiring forwards need to step up to the plate.

The heady days of sweeping everybody aside in the Championship now seem long ago and far away but this is what we all signed up for.

As never before, we need a noisy and intimidating Elland Road and a bit of good luck as well.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Newcastle United 1.