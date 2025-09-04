Strong Leeds United, Sunderland calls in bookies' new predicted final Premier League table after summer deals

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:43 BST

Strong Leeds United and Sunderland calls have been made in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

The summer transfer window is now firmly shut - and the bookies have made strong Leeds United and Sunderland calls in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds went into Monday’s transfer deadline day looking to answer boss Daniel Farke’s call to add more attacking quality to the squad and the Whites made a late move for Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

Wilson, though, ultimately stayed put to leave United’s summer spending at around £101m with the ten new additions in the club’s quest along with Sunderland and Burnley to buck the recent trend of newly-promoted teams going straight back down.

Sunderland, meanwhile, made big headlines during the summer window with a net spend of £141.4m - behind only Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The odds for the 2025-26 Premier League have now had time to settle and the bookies have made particularly big Leeds and Sunderland calls in their new predicted final table.

Here, based on the very latest title odds, is the full new rundown from top to bottom.

Odds: 11-8 (in from 8-5).

1. 1st: Liverpool

Odds: 11-8 (in from 8-5). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 15-8 (in from 2-1).

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Odds: 15-8 (in from 2-1). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 7-1.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 7-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 8-1 (out from 15-2).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 8-1 (out from 15-2). | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 40-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Odds: 40-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Odds: 70-1 (out from 66s).

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: 70-1 (out from 66s). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueDaniel FarkeSunderlandFulhamBurnleyManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenal
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice