The summer transfer window is now firmly shut - and the bookies have made strong Leeds United and Sunderland calls in their new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds went into Monday’s transfer deadline day looking to answer boss Daniel Farke’s call to add more attacking quality to the squad and the Whites made a late move for Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

Wilson, though, ultimately stayed put to leave United’s summer spending at around £101m with the ten new additions in the club’s quest along with Sunderland and Burnley to buck the recent trend of newly-promoted teams going straight back down.

Sunderland, meanwhile, made big headlines during the summer window with a net spend of £141.4m - behind only Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The odds for the 2025-26 Premier League have now had time to settle and the bookies have made particularly big Leeds and Sunderland calls in their new predicted final table.