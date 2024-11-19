Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United fans have not forgotten the controversial £30m move.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rio Ferdinand can understand the ill-feeling Leeds United fans have towards him but admits a two-year spell in West Yorkshire was the most enjoyable period of his career.

Ferdinand arrived at Leeds as a record-breaking £18m signing from boyhood club West Ham United in 2000, joining a side at the peak of their powers under David O’Leary and starring in a run to the Champions League semi-finals. The centre-back quickly rose in stature at Elland Road and succeeded club legend Lucas Radebe as captain in 2001, leading his side out in Europe and the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the defender’s reputation in Leeds was severely tainted following a £30million move to fierce rivals Manchester United in July 2002, a period of relative quiet before the club was plunged into financial chaos. Ferdinand spent 12 years at Old Trafford and won just about everything, including the six Premier League titles and 2007/08 Champions League.

That controversial move across the Pennines has not been forgotten by many Leeds supporters and Ferdinand has previously opened up on the abuse he has received from sections of the fans. But the 46-year-old still looks back fondly on his time in West Yorkshire.

“A lot of Leeds fans, because I obviously went to [Manchester] United, hate me and that’s fair enough,” Ferdinand told his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast. “It’s because of the rivalry, which I didn’t actually understand at the time being a Londoner – but I do now. Leeds fans will always say to me ‘Leeds, Leeds, Leeds’, and I’m like that was the most enjoyable part of my career - and I wasn’t there long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silverware evaded Leeds during that two-year spell but the club achieved great things under O’Leary, who got the best out of a young and exciting squad. Elland Road played regular host to European football and welcomed some of the continent’s best to LS11, producing some memorable nights. Ferdinand spent far longer and won far more at Manchester United but has regularly spoken fondly of his time at Leeds.

“I loved it at West Ham but we didn’t win that much, I loved it at Man United, we won a lot but with that came a lot of pressure,” He told BT Sport previously. “So the enjoyment factor isn’t as free-spirited as it was when I was here at Leeds where we won a fair amount in terms of games, got to some good heights, Champions League semi-final etcetera, and there wasn’t that added pressure or expectations with it.

“We were a young squad, all good lads, all socialised together as well and I just had some fantastic times here, really enjoyed my football here, enjoyed my time, the people were great. Where I lived was fantastic so I’ve never had anything bad to say about Leeds. It’s always been somewhere that I’ve always appreciated as it was part of my journey.”