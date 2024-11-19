Leeds United handed starting lineup fitness boost as midfielder makes comeback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson was involved for the United States on Monday evening after missing a 1-0 victory over Jamaica last week through illness.

Aaronson sat out the win against Steve McClaren's 'Reggae Boyz' last week after reporting 'flu-like symptoms', according to the United States Men's National Team official website. However, the 24-year-old was able to play a part in the return leg in St. Louis, coming off the bench as USMNT made it two wins from two against Jamaica.

Mauricio Pochettino's side ran out 4-2 winners on the night with Aaronson featuring for the last 20 minutes.

It means the Leeds No. 10 should be available for selection this weekend when United travel to Swansea City in the Championship.

Leeds' squad is one of the thinnest in the second tier this season, numbering just 21 outfielders even with the addition of Josuha Guilavogui on a free transfer last month.

Nevertheless, the Whites have so far dealt relatively well with injuries and absences, such as the double blow of losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, suffered at the beginning of October. Additionally, Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle have both served one-match suspensions for the accrual of five yellow cards, while the former still has two games of a three-match suspension to serve after retrospective action was brought for violent conduct in the 1-0 defeat by Millwall.

Aaronson's expected availability for the weekend's trip to South Wales will come as a welcome boost for Farke who has applauded the American's durability in recent weeks. Aaronson also has four goals and one assist to his name this season, second only to Joel Piroe in terms of finding the back of the net.