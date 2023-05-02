Leeds United fans disagree on Sam Allardyce next manager news amid Javi Gracia update

Leeds United are turning to Sam Allardyce as they look to avoid relegation back to the Championship. The experienced boss has been out of the dugout since cutting ties with West Brom back in the summer of 2021.

He is now set to take over from Javi Gracia at Elland Road for the remaining four games of the season. The Whites are currently above the drop zone on goal difference in the Premier League.

Allardyce, who is 68-years-old, is a familiar face to English football fans and has overseen over 1,000 games so far in his managerial career. He has had spells at Bolton Wanderers, West Ham, Newcastle United, Sunderland and the England national team in the past.

Leeds are in dire form and will hope the no-nonsense former centre-back can help them stay up. Here is a look at what some of their supporters have been saying on social media about the impending appointment...

@chrissbryan - “I’ll get behind him if he sorts us out - it’ll come down to goal difference, so we just need to shut up shop.”

@lufcbfb - “Absolute joke - unbelievable how low we have stooped.”

@whenitmattered - “I’d rather go down.”

@Charlie_B_LUFC - “Pantomime season is here early.”

@billywigwam13 - “Did anyone see what Allardyce did at WBA.? Like watching someone from the 1930s operating a mobile phone. The game has moved on. All for a mad last roll of the dice for 4 games. Sadly it’s all we have left, but not Allardyce.”

@ScottTonyfitz11 - “Rolling the dice on Allardyce.”

@EddieLeeds1 - “Got to give him all the backing from supporters.. there’s no other option right now. Let’s see what happens.”

@joshuacfirth - “He’s experienced in keeping sides up, knows how to get the job done. Wouldn’t be bad for the short term I reckon.”

@ronnier04 - “Wow life is one big simulation from bielsa to big Sam in 2 years.”

@ellslisterr - “oh so it does get worse.”

@JPJLeeds - “I like it tbh. We’re already down, so why not give someone who has saved teams in this situation before, a chance ? We weren’t getting another point under Gracia, so roll the dice. Big Sam could magic up 4 points and keep us up. Worth a try.”

Confidence is low at Leeds and they need someone to inspire their players at the moment. Gracia’s spell hasn’t worked out and they are only heading one way right now and that is back towards the Football League.