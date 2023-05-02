Monday night’s 2-2 draw Premier League draw between Leicester City and Everton was a significant one for Leeds United and the other teams fighting relegation.

There is just one point separating the Toffees in 19th and the Foxes in 16th with Leeds and Nottingham Forest sandwiched in between all while rumours build that the Whites are considering the future of head coach Javi Gracia. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the summer window approaches.

Leeds and Leicester are two clubs said to be interested in a Manchester City player but could face competition from his current loan club who have already guaranteed their place in the Premier League next season. Elsewhere, United are also now said to be keen on a goalkeeper who has previously been linked with Liverpool. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 2:

Leicester City and Leeds United ‘interested’ in Man City star

Leeds United and Leicester City are among ‘several’ Premier League clubs interested in signing Sheffield United’s Manchester City loanee James MacAtee this summer, according to a report from Football League World via the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old has impressed at Bramall Lane this season and has helped the Blades secure promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion are also reported to be keeping tabs on the 20-year old midfielder. However, City are said to be preparing to offer him a new contract and may even include him in their first-team plans for next term.

Leeds United ‘join race’ for Liverpool linked keeper

Leeds United are joining the race to sign goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Norwegian side Odds BK amid recent transfer links to Liverpool, per a report from HITC who also source the Daily Mail. It is said that the 23-year old is ‘attracting increasing interest’ ahead of the summer window.

