Orta, was responsible for the appointments of Jesse Marsch last February and Javi Gracia this – has left his post which he had held since the summer of 2017, installed by chairman Andrea Radrizzani following his takeover from previous owner Massimo Cellino.

Currently, United sit outside the bottom three on goal difference but face daunting fixtures versus Manchester City and Newcastle United in their next two games, having conceded a Premier League record 23 goals in a single calendar month during April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard had been the subject of repeated calls for his removal by supporters, while Orta himself revealed earlier this season he had suffered abuse from fans.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has left the club (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds are expected to announce the appointment of 68-year-old Sam Allardyce on a short-term deal until the end of the season in the coming hours, replacing interim head coach Javi Gracia.

A statement from Leeds United on Tuesday read: “Over the years Victor and his team have been responsible for recruiting players and staff that have gone on to become legends of the club.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani said: “I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

“I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.

“We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive.”