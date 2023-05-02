Orta has been the subject of terrace chants at Elland Road and during away fixtures in recent weeks as Leeds supporters aired their frustrations at the direction of the club.

The 44-year-old has been at Leeds since 2017 after a spell with Middlesbrough, heading up the Whites’ scouting network, but now appears on the verge of exiting the club, according to The Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard has gained a reputation for being outspoken, displaying animated body language on matchdays and more recently clashing with supporters calling for his removal. Orta could be seen holding a finger to his ear at Goodison Park earlier this season, in response to chants from the away end questioning his position. This followed a supporter’s video published on social media back in November which appeared to show Orta sardonically repeating Elland Road’s chants of ‘sack the board’ after the team’s last-gasp 4-3 win over AFC Bournemouth.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Angus Kinnear, Managing Director of Leeds United speaks to Victor Orta, Sporting Director of Leeds United prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United at Vitality Stadium on April 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

It comes following news that Leeds are set to replace interim head coach Javi Gracia with veteran survival specialist Sam Allardyce for their final four games of the season, in a late attempt to save themselves from relegation.

Leeds face Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the campaign and are currently outside the bottom three on goal difference after Leicester City’s draw with Everton last night.

The team are winless in five, losing four of those matches, including heavy defeats to Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind-the-scenes, Orta was influential in the appointment of Jesse Marsch, whose Leeds tenure lasted just 11 months, while his latest appointment Gracia is on the brink of the sack just 70 days after taking the job in late February.