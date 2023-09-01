Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Late swoop for Whites star at 'medical' stage

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Keep up to date with all of the transfer-related comings and goings at Elland Road and further afield throughout the summer transfer deadline day.
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 21:22 BST

Tonight’s 11 o’clock deadline will see teams in England cease player trading for another calendar year and finally assess their available squads for the remainder of 2023/24.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is looking much healthier than it did a number of weeks ago after eight arrivals - two of which were announced yesterday.

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both signed on the dotted line at Elland Road on the penultimate day of the window and will supplement the midfield options at Farke’s disposal.

FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.
FINAL COUNTDOWN: For Leeds United and Whites boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

Leeds are expecting to send Cody Drameh out on loan today following Djed Spence’s acquisition. Meanwhile, Luis Sinisterra’s future could dictate whether the Whites delve back into the market for an attacking player, should the Colombian move on.

Follow every twist and turn in the final throes of this summer’s window right here.

Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE

Show new updates
21:59 BST

One hour left

A huge huge hour in Leeds United’s season, plus the deal sheet extra time if it comes to it.

21:43 BSTUpdated 21:45 BST

Chief football writer Graham Smyth on the Sinisterra scramble

With less than 90 minutes to go in the summer transfer window, it’s starting to feel like the late, late show again for Leeds United. It has been known for weeks that Luis Sinisterra’s situation was less than certain - ever since he was removed from Daniel Farke’s first team due to a contract dispute arising from his relegation exit clause and its expiry. But it has taken until the very last day of the window for the situation to come to a head and with Bournemouth growing confident that they can take a second player from Elland Road this summer, supporters are yet again on deadline day tenterhooks. It was after the deadline this time last year when Willy Gnonto’s arrival was confirmed and announced, a surprise addition that came earlier than planned due to the circumstances the Whites found themselves in late in the window. This time around, if Sinisterra is to complete a move to the Cherries, Leeds will need to acquire a late signing of their own in order to replace the Colombian international. Noises around the club all week have suggested this might be the case, so it can come as no real surprise to Elland Road chiefs, and attackers have been looked at as contingencies. But the clock is ticking and a summer window that, to date, has left Farke with a solid looking squad, is throwing up a dramatic ending.

21:42 BST

Strong view

Sinisterra is now 1-20 to join Bournemouth with Sky Bet which correlates with everything we are hearing. 8-1 to stay at Leeds. More to the point, if he does go, can Leeds get a replacement in? Getting very tight. This could be a frantic last hour - and the rest what with deal sheet etc. Gnonto is 1-20 to stay with Leeds.

20:59 BST

Two hours left.

And Sinisterra’s move to Bournemouth is reportedly at the medical stage.

20:48 BST

‘Medical'

20:43 BST

What Leeds wanted from Everton for Gnonto

“In excess of £30m” according to Sky Sports who say that any remaining Everton business will have to be on loan.

20:10 BST

Getting near ‘deal sheet’ territory

19:58 BST

Three hours left. Still nothing

On the Sinisterra front, very quiet, but there is a confidence from Bournemouth that they will get this done.

19:43 BST

Championship exit

Martin Payero has left Middlesbrough to join Udinese.

19:31 BSTUpdated 19:32 BST

Sinisterra odds

He is 1-3 to join Bournemouth and 9-4 to stay at Leeds. Gnonto is 1-6 to stay at Leeds and 7-2 to join Everton. There is no suggestion of that.

