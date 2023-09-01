Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Late swoop for Whites star at 'medical' stage

With less than 90 minutes to go in the summer transfer window, it’s starting to feel like the late, late show again for Leeds United. It has been known for weeks that Luis Sinisterra’s situation was less than certain - ever since he was removed from Daniel Farke’s first team due to a contract dispute arising from his relegation exit clause and its expiry. But it has taken until the very last day of the window for the situation to come to a head and with Bournemouth growing confident that they can take a second player from Elland Road this summer, supporters are yet again on deadline day tenterhooks. It was after the deadline this time last year when Willy Gnonto’s arrival was confirmed and announced, a surprise addition that came earlier than planned due to the circumstances the Whites found themselves in late in the window. This time around, if Sinisterra is to complete a move to the Cherries, Leeds will need to acquire a late signing of their own in order to replace the Colombian international. Noises around the club all week have suggested this might be the case, so it can come as no real surprise to Elland Road chiefs, and attackers have been looked at as contingencies. But the clock is ticking and a summer window that, to date, has left Farke with a solid looking squad, is throwing up a dramatic ending.