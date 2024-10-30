Plymouth Argyle will be without a key performer on Saturday against Leeds United, because it's Leeds United.

Darko Gyabi is ineligible for the game against his parent club, which comes as a blow for Wayne Rooney because the loanee has become important for Argyle.

An initial loan stint for the second half of last season was halted prematurely when Gyabi picked up a groin injury that required surgery. The one minute of Championship action he was given at Leeds in the first half was dwarfed by the experience gained on loan, with nine starts and one substitute appearance before injury struck. Then, just as this season, Gyabi's versatility was on display. He featured as a defensive midfielder, a number 8 and even a left winger. The current campaign has seen him operate in various roles but always centrally.

In a struggling team it's going to be difficult for any player, let alone a 20-year-old, to put up good numbers. But Gyabi is Argyle's second most successful dribbler so far this season and fourth in the side when it comes to key passes, progressive carries and progressive passes.

Though he doesn't get the chance to attempt or complete as many passes as the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev or Ao Tanaka because Plymouth do not see the same amount of possession as Leeds [51.2 per cent compared with Leeds' 59.3 per cent], Gyabi's general passing accuracy is on a par with both Ampadu and Gruev. When it comes to long balls, his 75 per cent success rate just shades Tanaka and puts him well above Ampadu and Gruev.

Mark Lovell of Pilgrims Podcast says Gyabi has been at the heart of good things in a season that has not delivered too many good things for Argyle.

"He had to end his loan spell last season due to injury and we missed him because he was involved in our better performances under the old manager," Lovell told the YEP. "It was good to get him back on another loan spell from Leeds. He's obviously a player with huge potential, and I like him, he's been involved in our better moments whenever we've scored one of these important late goals that have earned us some real crucial points. He's been on the pitch, he's been active in games. I like his attitude. I think Rooney appreciates him as well. He's a regular starter, and I think we'll miss him. He'll be one of the players that we miss. Hopefully he's back refreshed for a real crunch game against Pompey in the Dockyard derby."

Gyabi was a £5m arrival in a deal that Leeds said was separate to but linked with the Kalvin Phillips move to Manchester City. He signed a four-year contract which doesn't run out until the summer of 2026. Chances at Leeds were few and far between under successive managers but this season is an opportunity for him to start proving that such an outlay for an 18-year-old was not frivolous. Being relied upon in a Championship midfield is a sink or swim situation for a youngster but Lovell has seen a midfielder who can cope with second tier football, at least.

"I think he's perfectly capable of proving himself at this level," he said. "Obviously different expectations when you're turning out for Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle. There's a certain amount of expectation when you're involved in that big money Kalvin Phillips deal and maybe it's too early for him. But we're glad to have him. I'm sure Leeds have still got high hopes for Gyabi, because he was priced up as a £5million asset."

One man Rooney can turn to as he attempts to shore up the middle of the pitch against Leeds is another very familiar face. Adam Forshaw has started five games for Argyle this season but has been in and out of the side. A free agent signing in January, the 33-year-old brings vast experience and will shirk no challenges if he gets the nod against his former club. Lovell hopes it could spark a better run for Forshaw.

"It's not really happened for him so far, he's been held back by injuries and he got sent off unfortunately at QPR in a game that we might have won otherwise," he told the YEP. "He'll be looking to impress at Elland Road, that's for sure. And hopefully it's the start of something for him. A player like Forshaw with his Premier League experience, he needs to stay fit but it's hard to have that confidence in your body when he's been struggling for many years. Hopefully there's better things around the corner for him."