Former Leeds United star says this player is 'surplus' in exit message

Paul Robinson has urged Leeds United to cash in on this ‘surplus’ player.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have considerable transfer decisions to make between January and the end of the season as they continue their push for promotion to the Premier League. While Daniel Farke’s side will be eyeing potential transfer targets, there are also players currently on their books whose futures need to be assessed.

Most Popular

Rasmus Kristensen has not featured for the Whites in more than year as a result of his consecutive loan moves away from Elland Road. After joining from RB Salzburg in 2022, the Denmark international was loaned out to AS Roma 12 months later. He has since been sent back out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, who have the option to make the move permanent for €15 million (£12m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florian Plettenberg reported earlier this month that Frankfurt are keen to trigger Kristensen’s option to buy clause but the sporting director ‘has his cards close to his chest’. The 27-year-old has impressed those around him at his newest club and he could be headed for a full-time move if all things go to plan.

Offloading Kristensen permanently is something the Whites should be focusing on, according to Paul Robinson. The former Leeds United man believes getting the defender off their books sooner rather than later will be a big beneficial move for his old club.

“The sooner that Leeds get the money in the bank and the player’s wages off the books the better. He’s a player who is surplus to requirement, which is why he is out on loan,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “His wages are off the book and there is a potential transfer fee coming in.

“For any player who is out on loan, unless it’s a young talent that’s developing, the writing is on the wall. Kristensen has an asset value. If the club can get him off the wage bill in January, that’ll be good. We know about the FFP and PSR laws, so a deal like that would be good for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds spent £10 million on Kristensen during his move to Elland Road but since his arrival, he has now made more appearances on loan than he has for the Whites. During his debut season, the Dane made 26 Premier League appearances and contributed three goals and an assist in that time. However, he was also left on the bench on 11 occasions.

Even amid recent major injury struggles within the Leeds squad, Daniel Farke has managed without bringing Kristensen back in the mix. If Eintracht Frankfurt are serious about bringing him to the club permanently, Leeds could have their opportunity to cash in next year, which will come at an important time if the team can secure promotion back up to the Premier League.