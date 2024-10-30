Leeds United £11m transfer blow tipped

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. | Getty Images

Some doubt has been cast on this Leeds United situation.

As Leeds United prepare to take their promotion battle into 2025, there are already talks regarding who they might buy and sell at the end of the season. Of course, their league status will determine how active they are in the summer window and who they are willing to let go of.

The YEP recently reported that Leeds were hopeful of recouping a portion of the £11 million they paid for Jack Harrison as they hold out for interest in a permanent deal from Everton. Amid the Friedkin Group’s agreement to buy the majority stake in the Merseyside club, it has been viewed as a boost for the Whites in potentially selling Harrison to the Toffees.

However, this takeover deal may not be a positive piece of news for Leeds, according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey. As the Friedkin Group look to acquire the 94 percent stake, it casts doubt on Sean Dyche’s future as Everton manager.

Speaking to LeedsUnited.News, Bailey has suggested the potential departure of Dyche could affect the club’s plans to sign Harrison on a full-time deal, which is something Leeds had been ‘banking’ on happening.

“Technically Jack Harrison’s due back and we’ll see what happens. That will be a little bit of a worry for Leeds as I think we know that even if Dyche finishes the season, he won’t be there next season. So will whoever comes in at Everton want Harrison?

“That might be a bit of a concern for Leeds. It’s not that he’s not a good player, but they were looking on banking on that and hoping that Everton were scratching around to make that permanent and bring in another loan signing in January, but it probably doesn’t look like that’s going to happen now.”

Harrison has spent back-to-back loan spells with Everton and has made 46 appearances across the two seasons, contributing four goals and three assists. The 27-year-old has played every Premier League game so far this season, performing as a key player under Dyche as the Blues hope to avoid another relegation struggle.

Any deal that sees Harrison join Everton on a permanent basis would likely be dictated on Leeds' own terms. That is because a permanent move would only come about if United were to be promoted, which strengthens any Championship club's negotiating position given the finances involved with Premier League membership and the fact Harrison's loan clause is expected to remain active so long as Leeds remain in the second tier.