Following the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup 2022, players will be returning to their clubs as the Premier League resumes after Christmas. The USA pair of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson will be two Whites’ players set to make their club return along with Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen.

Adams and Aaronson reached the Last 16 of the tournament where the Americans lost 3-1 to the Netherlands while Kristensen failed to escape the group stage following Australia’s shock 1-0 win in their final group fixture.

They will now travel back to Elland Road ahead of the Premier League return after Christmas - although Adams’ suspension before the World Cup will see him miss out on next week’s clash. The Whites will be preparing for their first home fixture against Manchester City on Wednesday 28 December but have one last friendly against Monaco.

In the World Cup break, Leeds have taken on La Liga’s Elche and Real Sociedad; Jesse Marsch’s men beating both teams 2-1. With the Premier League return looming, Leeds may well find themselves without key man Illan Meslier with Joel Robles ready to take his place.

Here is the latest on Meslier’s current condition and what the fans make of his potential replacement...

Will Illan Meslier play against Manchester City?

Illan Meslier is reportedly still in recovery from glandular fever and it remains unlikely that he will be able to take on Manchester City next Wednesday, let alone vs Monaco this week. The Athletic’s Phil Hay has suggested that Spain’s Joel Robles will take the gloves from the Frenchman in an attempt to stop City’s goal-machine, Erling Haaland.

Leeds’ first choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier in November 2022 against Bournemouth

“Selection talk around Manchester City’s forthcoming visit to Ellan Road on December 28 has focused on the absence of the suspended Tyler Adams and how Jesse Marsch will manage without the Duracell Bunny in midfield but depending on Meslier’s condition, there is a distinct possibility that Leeds will host City and Erling Haaland without their first-choice keeper too.”

Robles featured for Leeds during their 2-1 win over La Liga’s third-placed team, Real Sociedad. Robles’ last competitive league appearance was back in March 2021 during the penultimate year of his contract with Real Betis.

What have the fans said?

What have the fans said?