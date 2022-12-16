Two Leeds United World Cup stars filmed back in training ahead of game date with injuries clues

Jesse Marsch’s side face highflying La Liga outfit Real Sociedad at Elland Road tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off as both teams work their way back towards the resumption of their league campaigns. Ahead of the contest, Leeds have shared an inside training video which features both Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen following their World Cup exploits with the USA and Denmark respectively.

Tyler Adams does not feature in the video but the Whites still have another 12 days until their return to Premier League action at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, December 28. Adams played a starring role for the USA as they progressed through the World Cup knockout stages before falling to a valiant 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the last 16.

Adams started all four of the USA’s games in Qatar and played every minute of all of them. Aaronson was brought on off the bench in all four encounters for a total of 105 minutes. Kristensen started all three games for Denmark who knocked out in the group stages. The Whites right back played a total of 226 minutes in Qatar.

BACK TO IT: Leeds United's USA international attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.