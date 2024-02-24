Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United underlined their Championship promotion credentials on Friday night with a 3-1 win over Leicester City. Daniel Farke's side have moved to within six points of the league leaders and it's fair to say the Championship title isn't out of the question now.

The Whites take a break from the promotion race now as they face Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday night and ahead of that clash, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Leeds 'consider Phillips return'

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United could look to bring Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road in summer, should they win promotion to the Premier League. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Whites will consider re-signing the midfielder on a permanent deal from Manchester City as part of their summer spending spree.

Phillips has struggled to find traction since leaving Leeds in the summer of 2022 to join City and in January, he made the loan switch to West Ham United in the hope of reviving his career. Unfortunately his start to life in east London has not gone as planned, with the midfielder making a series of critical errors on the field and being sent off in his last outing.

Phillips made the move to Man City for a fee of approximately £45m. It's clear that any deal would have to be done for considerably less this summer, though, despite predictions that Leeds will be willing to spend heavily upon promotion.

Whites will fancy their chances

Leeds will travel to Chelsea on Wednesday night with the belief that they can cause an FA Cup upset, says Lee Sharpe. The Whites haven't lost a game this calendar year and a win at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round would extend their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharpe expects the Whites to play with confidence in west London, then, and he's tipping Farke's side to make a game of it.

“It's always a brutal game when Leeds face Chelsea and the fans get very passionate for it," he told Football League World. "I actually think Leeds will fancy their chances against Chelsea – you’d hope that Chelsea will feel a little bit tired from the League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, which might work out for Leeds.

“I can’t wait to watch it and I think it’s going to be an unbelievable game. Obviously, Chelsea are going to have to be below their best for Leeds to get a result, but Leeds can beat anyone on their day – they play brilliant, high-tempo football, they’re organised, they’re clever and they’ve got goalscorers.