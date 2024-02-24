Tim Sherwood makes Leeds United plea and predicts final top-two with Southampton difference
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tim Sherwood has made a Leeds United plea with huge Whites praise in predicting the Championship's promotion and title race conclusion.
Leeds were 17 points behind leaders Leicester earlier on in the season but approached Friday night's Elland Road showdown against the Foxes knowing that a victory would slash the gap down to six points.
Enzo Maresca's table-toppers took a 1-0 lead into the break and then had a host of chances to put Leeds to bed but United served up an incredible comeback to record a 3-1 victory roared on by a raucous crowd.
Speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Sherwood was pressed on whether the Championship title race could now go to the wire and declared: "Absolutely. But please give us back Leeds United into the Premier League.
"Amazing. I watched that game last night, they ain't never ever coming back from that game unless it's for them home fans there. They get behind them like you would not believe. We love going there. It was one of the cup finals for me every season, going to play at Elland Road, up against it with a crowd so raucous.
"I just think they were the assisters there last night and I think they get automatic promotion. I'm not sure anyone catches Leicester in first place for the championship. But I'm not sure they are bothered about that.
"They want automatic promotion and I think because of that fan base they will finish above Ipswich and Southampton. Southampton, listen, they fill their stadiums, both sets of fans. But the support what that lot gave them last night was incredible. Please give us them back to the Premier League."