Leeds United youngsters complete fine Whites double as new face proves difference

Leeds United's youngsters have completed a fine club double with a new face proving the difference for the Whites.

Hot on the heels of United's victory against Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night, the club's under-18s were in action on Saturday with a league fixture at home to Sunderland in a 12 noon kick-off at Thorp Arch.

After a goalless first half, new Whites face Mason Cotcher then struck in the 57th minute, netting after a Josh McDonald assist for what proved the decisive strike in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.