Leeds United youngsters complete fine Whites double as new face proves difference
Leeds United's youngsters have completed a fine club double with a new face proving the difference for the Whites.
Hot on the heels of United's victory against Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night, the club's under-18s were in action on Saturday with a league fixture at home to Sunderland in a 12 noon kick-off at Thorp Arch.
After a goalless first half, new Whites face Mason Cotcher then struck in the 57th minute, netting after a Josh McDonald assist for what proved the decisive strike in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.
England youth international forward Cotcher has previously had spells on trial at Brighton, Manchester United and Arsenal from parent club Sunderland.