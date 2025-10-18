Captain Ethan Ampadu’s Leeds United side fell to a 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has given his reaction to Leeds United’s defeat at Burnley with an honest admission.

Daniel Farke’s side went into Saturday afternoon’s return to Premier League action at Turf Moor looking to build on a solid start to the season but the Whites slipped to a 2-0 defeat which left them three points clear of the dropzone.

Farke’s side created plenty of good chances to score but couldn’t take any of them and a Lesley Ugochukwu header from a Kyle Walker cross put Burnley on their way to a 2-0 success.

Speaking post match to LUTV and as quoted by Leeds United’s official website, Ampadu admitted Leeds could be “self critical” about both goals conceded and said his men must keep themselves up ahead of Friday night’s quick return to action at home to West Ham.

The skipper also insisted that his men know they have enough quality to put the good chances squandered in the back of the net.

“That wasn’t a result we came in for” admitted the skipper.

“As part of the game, we can be self-critical on definitely the two goals we can try and do better with.

“We created a lot of chances which we just didn’t put in the net. We have got a quicker turnaround for next Friday, at home, so we are going to be hurting tonight as we are.

“We know we have got the quality”

“We didn’t get the result that we wanted to get but that doesn’t define the season. [There is] still a long way to go in the rest of the season.

“We were happy that we created chances and we know we have got the quality to put in the back of the net. Today we didn’t so I think every one of us can look at ourselves to try and work on it.

“The next game is a big game. Every game in this league is important. Every game in this league is tough. We all want to be in the Premier League for that reason because it is the best league.

“It is going to be another tough one but it is a quick turnaround so, like I said, we are going to be hurting tonight as we are but keep ourselves up.”