Leeds United face Premier League and La Liga competition in 'keeper search as Whites scholars are unveiled

Missed any of the latest news from Elland Road? We have got you covered with our Thursday morning round up here.

Wednesday morning transfer rumours

Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cárdenas is the latest player to be linked with a summer switch to to the Whites. (Sport Witness).

GOALKEEPER CHASE: For Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta. Photo by LYNNE CAMERON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds are weighing up a fresh £1 million move for Valerenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson as a potential replacement for Kiko Casilla. (Ekrem Konur).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer rumours at our Thursday morning round up

Leeds United's new intake of scholars have been unveiled - so what can the new Whites youngsters expect?

Our chief football writer Graham Smyth took a look through the class of 2021 and some lessons of yesteryear.

Read his in depth piece HERERodrigo issues second-season warning

Leeds will begin the new Premier League season in just over four weeks' time - and record signing Rodrigo has issued a warning about the club's second campaign back in the top flight.

Read what the Spanish forward had to say HEREWhites boost for Premier League opener

The Whites will begin the 2021-22 season with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford and the Red Devils have been dealt a significant injury blow.

Read who will be missing HEREEx-Whites chairman wins place on EFL Board

Former Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale has been voted onto the EFL board to represent Championship clubs.

Read the full story HEREGaetano Berardi hails Massimo Cellino input

Outgoing Whites defenderGaetano Berardi has paid tribute to a more recent former chairman Massimo Cellino for his role in 'saving' Leeds United and creating a Whites 'base' before his exit.

Read what 'Berra' had to say HERE

