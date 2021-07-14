NEW ROLE - Peter Risdale, former Leeds United chairman, has won a place on the EFL board after a vote. Pic: Getty

The 69-year-old resigned at Elland Road in 2003 after five years in the post amid financial turmoil. When he departed Leeds the club was £103m in debt and a host of top stars had been sold, including academy graduate Alan Smith to bitter rivals Manchester United. Their relegation from the Premier League was followed, three years later, by a drop into League One.

Risdale, currently a Preston North End director, is joined by Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall QC and Middlesbrough CEO Neil Bausor in taking the vacancies that arose following the resignations of Nigel Howe [Reading] and Stephen Pearce [Derby County] and after Mark Ashton departed following his move from Bristol City to Ipswich Town.

Club representation on the EFL board is voted for by the 24 clubs in their respective divisions, comprising three rirectors from the Championship, two directors from League One and one from League Two.

Fleetwood Town CEO Steven Curwood, Burton Albion’s non-executive director Jez Moxey and Carlisle United’s director of external affairs, John Nixon, will continue to serve as representatives for Leagues One and Two.

The League representatives are joined on the board by EFL chair Rick Parry, EFL CEO Trevor Birch, senior independent non-executive director Debbie Jevans CBE, and independent non-executive director,Simon Bazelgette.

EFL Chair, Rick Parry said: “I’d like to once again thank those departing for the contribution they have all made during their tenure on the board. We now move forward and welcome three new and highly experienced individuals to represent Championship Clubs.