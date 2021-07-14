Former Leeds United chairman Peter Risdale wins place on EFL board to represent Championship clubs
Former Leeds United chairman Peter Risdale has been voted onto the EFL board to represent Championship clubs.
The 69-year-old resigned at Elland Road in 2003 after five years in the post amid financial turmoil. When he departed Leeds the club was £103m in debt and a host of top stars had been sold, including academy graduate Alan Smith to bitter rivals Manchester United. Their relegation from the Premier League was followed, three years later, by a drop into League One.
Risdale, currently a Preston North End director, is joined by Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall QC and Middlesbrough CEO Neil Bausor in taking the vacancies that arose following the resignations of Nigel Howe [Reading] and Stephen Pearce [Derby County] and after Mark Ashton departed following his move from Bristol City to Ipswich Town.
Club representation on the EFL board is voted for by the 24 clubs in their respective divisions, comprising three rirectors from the Championship, two directors from League One and one from League Two.
Fleetwood Town CEO Steven Curwood, Burton Albion’s non-executive director Jez Moxey and Carlisle United’s director of external affairs, John Nixon, will continue to serve as representatives for Leagues One and Two.
The League representatives are joined on the board by EFL chair Rick Parry, EFL CEO Trevor Birch, senior independent non-executive director Debbie Jevans CBE, and independent non-executive director,Simon Bazelgette.
EFL Chair, Rick Parry said: “I’d like to once again thank those departing for the contribution they have all made during their tenure on the board. We now move forward and welcome three new and highly experienced individuals to represent Championship Clubs.
“There remain some big challenges ahead, particularly as we await the outcome of the Fan Led Review, seek fairer financial distribution across the pyramid and re-open our stadiums to supporters at the start of the domestic season in a few weeks’ time but I have no doubt that their understanding of the key issues and their knowledge of the footballing landscape will prove invaluable for the EFL at this time.”