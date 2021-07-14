WARNING: From Leeds United's record signing Rodrigo about the task ahead upon his side's second season back in the Premier League. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Leeds returned to the country's top flight after a 16-year absence last season and stormed to a ninth-placed finish by amassing 59 points over the course of the campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites finished the season unbeaten at home against the division's so called 'big six' via draws against Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in addition to victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds also recorded a 3-1 victory at champions City, as well as winning 4-1 at fifth-placed finishers Leicester City, and record signing Rodrigo says his side have proved they can compete with the top teams in the division.

That, though, says Rodrigo, now leads to the expectation of further success for the forthcoming campaign, in addition to United's rivals now knowing exactly what Bielsa's Whites are all about.

"I think everyone knows that it will be harder than the last one," said Rodrigo, assessing the forthcoming campaign to LUTV.

"The opponents already know us better and it will be really tough.

"Maybe last season the expectation of people for us is less than this year.

"I think this last year we showed that we have the level to be in between the best so the expectation will be higher. That's natural.

"Now we have a good amount of time to prepare ourselves and to start the season in the best way."

Leeds will begin their second season back in the Premier League with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, August 14.

