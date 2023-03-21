Leeds United are back in good spirits after picking up two good results before the international break.

The Whites climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 14th with a draw against Brighton and an away win over Wolves. Javi Gracia’s men still have a lot of work to do as they look to stay out of the bottom three, but they will go into the final run-in with confidence after back-to-back impressive results.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gnonto interest

Wilfried Gnonto has been one of the stand-out signings for Leeds in recent times, making an instant impact despite his youth.

But with such an impact comes transfer interest, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal may be interested in trying to agree a deal with Leeds this summer. It’s claimed the Gunners could offer Leeds a huge profit on the player they spent just under £4million to land as recently as January.

It will be interesting to see whether Leeds are tempted by a large bid, though, as with any transfer-related topic at the moment, much will depend which division they are in come this summer.

Wright praise

Ian Wright has been praising Leeds’ sense of togetherness as the Whites battle to beat the drop under Gracia.

“I’m really pleased for Leeds. Gracia has definitely got a bounce,” Wright said on his Kelly & Wrighty Show last weekend. “He’s done it. You can feel the fans and players feel something. You always notice it in players when they celebrate, screaming together. They might save themselves.”