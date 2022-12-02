Besides being one of the most prestigious opportunities in a player’s professional career, the World Cup was supposed to offer respite to Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen after a tricky start to life at Elland Road. The 25-year-old Danish international had become a regular starter under national team boss Kasper Hjulmand in the lead up to this year’s Finals, but failure to defeat France, Australia or Tunisia during the group stage means the Euro 2020 semi-finalists were bound for a premature exit, in the end propping up Group D.

Kristensen’s Denmark form has been positively consistent since establishing himself as a first-choice national team player, operating well against the likes of France’s Kylian Mbappe in back-to-back Nations League victories prior to facing Les Bleus at the World Cup. Featuring as a right-sided wing-back, a right-midfielder and as a more conventional full-back in a four-man defence, Kristensen has been able to showcase his tactical flexibility on the international stage.

But, Denmark’s elimination after just three matches – and Kristensen’s half-time substitution in their 1-0 defeat by Australia – means the Dane’s international posting has been cut short. The World Cup, in particular the group stage, could have provided the Leeds full-back with an opportunity to build confidence, going up against world-beating attackers, in a system that complements his naturally strong transitional attributes.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Rasmus Kristensen and Patrick Bamford of Leeds United speak on pitch prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Instead, the tournament has served as a continuation of what has been a difficult bedding in period for the former Red Bull Salzburg defender. That said, there have been indications in the weeks leading up to the World Cup that Kristensen is beginning to get the hang of the Premier League. Rarely do signings from leagues as inferior in quality as the Austrian Bundesliga, adapt seamlessly. After all, England’s top flight is among the fiercest and fastest in the world.

Leeds’ calendar heading into the New Year is set to be a congested one, with a month’s worth of fixtures to fulfil that ordinarily would have been contested during the World Cup. On top of that, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year meant fixtures versus Nottingham Forest and Manchester United were postponed and with some certainty will now be rearranged in 2023.

