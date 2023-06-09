Leeds United’s search for a manager is rumbling on as the pre-season draws closer.

The Whites stars are now away on holiday or international duty, but many may never return to the club properly, with plenty of exits expected before the start of the new season. Before then, Leeds will want to get a manager in place to make sure they get the most out of pre-season ahead of what will be a difficult Championship season.

As the search continues for a new manager, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gerrard competition

Leeds might just have competition when it comes to one of their main managerial targets.

The Whites are said to be interested in hiring former Aston Villa and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard this summer, already reportedly holding talks over a possible appointment. But the Daily Mail are now saying fellow relegated club Leicester City are considering hiring Gerrard as they ponder moving on from Dean Smith.

It will be interesting to see whether the competition speeds up Leeds’ decision-making, but it’s also worth noting that Leicester have reportedly held talks with Scott Parker, who already has two Championship promotions to his name.

Adams ‘wants out’

Reports claim Tyler Adams has now told Leeds he wants out of the club this summer.

The American was one of the few who impressed in the season just gone, but it will come as no surprise that he does not want to play Championship football next season. Football Insider say Adams has told the Whites he wants a transfer, and that Aston Villa are one of the first to the table ahead of likely interest from a number of clubs this summer.