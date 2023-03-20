The i report that the Cottagers striker could face a lengthy ban after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in a show of dissent during a cup defeat by Manchester United on Sunday.

Kavanagh had elected to produce his red card for Fulham’s Willian for a handball on the line that denied the Red Devils an equaliser. The referee initially missed the handball but upon VAR’s direction looked at replays and pointed to the penalty spot, before sending Willian off. As Kavanagh walked back towards the Fulham penalty area he was pushed by Mitrovic, who used his right forearm to make contact with the official. Out came the red card again as Mitrovic continued his remonstrations, moving closer to Kavanagh and wagging his finger in the referee’s face. Fulham staff, Manchester United players and his own team-mates then had to restrain the Serbian international.

According to The i, the Football Association have taken a dim view of the incident and are expected to come down hard on Mitrovic, deciding that three matches would be an ‘insufficient punishment.’

If Mitrovic is banned for more than three games, he will miss out on the April 22 Craven Cottage fixture against Leeds United. Any absence for the front man will come as a huge blow to Fulham, for whom he has hit the net 11 times in 21 Premier League games this season. He scored with a header during the Elland Road meeting with the Whites earlier in the season and then claimed an assist in an FA Cup win over Leeds in February.

Mitrovic has long been a thorn in the Leeds side, scoring five goals and setting up a further three in nine outings against the Whites. Taking part in April’s game would make Leeds the opponent he has played against more times than any other in his career. His manager Marco Silva has appealed for ‘fairness’ when it comes to the length of his suspension.

Asked if he felt his striker would likely receive a ban akin to the 11-match suspension dished out to Paolo Di Canio for his 1998 shove on referee Paul Alcock the Fulham boss replied: “I didn't see in a so, so bad way. He pushed the referee and Mitro should control his emotions. I saw the image and I will speak with him. But I hope the people who are going to decide do so with fairness that the moment deserves."

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey and ex-top flight striker Chris Sutton have both called for Mitrovic to receive a 10-game suspension.