Leeds United 'eyeing' move for international goalkeeper after Karl Darlow injury

The rumour mill is already in full swing as Leeds United enter what could be a pivotal January transfer window

Leeds United are one of two Championship clubs being linked with Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski this month. The custodian is being tipped to leave the Serie B club in the coming weeks and according to Il Secolo XIX, via Tutto Mercato, Leeds and Hull City are showing an interest.

Dragowski, a Poland international, has made 13 appearances for Spezia this season, but he has struggled to help the club find traction in the second tier following their relegation from Serie A. As such, despite keeping three clean sheets, he has tasted victory just once since the start of the campaign and seems to have lost his place in the side.

Leeds are well stocked between the sticks, with Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow providing senior experience and depth, while Kristoffer Klaesson impressed on his full senior debut in the New Year’s Day win over Birmingham City.

However, while a permanent move for another goalkeeper might not be at the top of the Whites’ list of priorities, the link comes just days after Darlow was ruled out for an unknown period of time with a dislocated thumb. Hull City, on the other hand, are struggling to settle on a first choice as both Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram struggle for consistency.

Dragowski, 26, started his career in his native Poland at Jagiellonia Bialystok, where he made a total of 64 appearances before making the switch to Italy to join up with Fiorentina. It was in Tuscany where he truly made his name as a goalkeeper, though, working his way up through the pecking order to become the I Viola’s number one for two seasons.

A move to Spezia beckoned in the summer of 2022, where he played alongside current Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu, but he couldn’t prevent the club from slipping out of the top flight last season.