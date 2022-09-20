Jesse Marsch’s side have not played since the 5-2 loss at Brentford at the start of the month due to the home clash against Nottingham Forest and Old Trafford date against arch rivals Manchester United both being postpone.

Both games were postponed following the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.

Leeds will be back in action on Sunday, October 2 through the Premier League visit of Aston Villa due to the final two weeks of this month being wiped out by an international break.

But the Whites have a huge representation of internationals and, here, the YEP runs through the Leeds players who are on senior or under-21s international duty over the next week, when they are playing in chronological order and television coverage details if applicable.

We have also included England’s under-19s whose squad features double representation from the Whites.

1. Darko Gyabi (England under-19s) Wednesday, September 21 (5pm): Montenegro under-21s (a), in Denmark, UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier. Saturday, September 24 (1pm): Georgia under-21s (a), in Denmark, UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier. Tuesday, September 27 (1pm): Denmark under-21s (a), in Denmark, UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier. Photo: James Worsfold Photo Sales

2. Sonny Perkins (England under-19s) Wednesday, September 21 (5pm): Montenegro under-21s (a), in Denmark, UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier. Saturday, September 24 (1pm): Georgia under-21s (a), in Denmark, UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier. Tuesday, September 27 (1pm): Denmark under-21s (a), in Denmark, UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3. Alfie McCalmont (Northern Ireland under-21s) Thursday, September 22 (2.30pm): Scotland under-21s (h), under-21s international friendly. Sunday, September 22 (2pm): Scotland under-21s (a), under-21s international friendly. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

4. Charlie Allen (Northern Ireland under-21s) Thursday, September 22 (2.30pm): Scotland under-21s (h), under-21s international friendly. Sunday, September 22 (2pm): Scotland under-21s (a), under-21s international friendly. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales