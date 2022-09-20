Leeds United's monster list of internationals, how and when to watch and Luis Sinisterra's tight turnaround
Leeds United are in the middle of a 28-day spell without a game – but there are still a host of chances to watch Whites stars during the current international break.
Jesse Marsch’s side have not played since the 5-2 loss at Brentford at the start of the month due to the home clash against Nottingham Forest and Old Trafford date against arch rivals Manchester United both being postpone.
Both games were postponed following the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.
Leeds will be back in action on Sunday, October 2 through the Premier League visit of Aston Villa due to the final two weeks of this month being wiped out by an international break.
But the Whites have a huge representation of internationals and, here, the YEP runs through the Leeds players who are on senior or under-21s international duty over the next week, when they are playing in chronological order and television coverage details if applicable.
We have also included England’s under-19s whose squad features double representation from the Whites.