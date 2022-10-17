Leeds United ‘eyeing’ Champions League star as ‘target’ told to avoid Elland Road
All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as Jesse Marsch’s men pick up the pieces from their defeat to Arsenal.
Leeds United suffered a narrow defeat over the weekend, losing to league leaders Arsenal at Elland Road.
The Whites battled tooth and nail but ultimately came up short, missing a penalty along the way to continue their underwhelming form of late. Jesse Marsch’s men are now sinking towards the relegation zone, but they do still have a game in hand to play.
The Whites face Leicester City next up, making the trip to the East Midlands before returning home to face Fulham three days later. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.
King links
Leeds are said to be interested in Rangers’ 18-year-old defender Leon King.
“Leon King, speaking about talents and this boy playing for Rangers, born in 2004 and started at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League,” said Romano on his Here We Go podcast.
“I am told that Premier League and European clubs are pushing to sign him because he is out of contract in 2024 with Rangers.
“At the moment the situation is absolutely open with his contract. Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester United have sent their scouts to follow this boy with Rangers. Leon King, one to watch.”
Pulisic message
Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has been told to not consider a move to Leeds amid transfer link,” former USA star Eric Wynalda told Vegas Insider.
“I think if he ends up making a move in January, after the World Cup, I am starting to lean more and more towards the direction of Newcastle. Things that I am hearing about the money they are going to splash is interesting. I don’t think Leeds, for example, would be a good spot for him. That’s not a team that is going to score a ton of goals. He’s going to be on the end of a lot of quality if he stays at Chelsea, he’s just not going to get the minutes that would equate to big numbers.”