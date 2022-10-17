Leeds United suffered a narrow defeat over the weekend, losing to league leaders Arsenal at Elland Road.

The Whites battled tooth and nail but ultimately came up short, missing a penalty along the way to continue their underwhelming form of late. Jesse Marsch’s men are now sinking towards the relegation zone, but they do still have a game in hand to play.

The Whites face Leicester City next up, making the trip to the East Midlands before returning home to face Fulham three days later. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

King links

Leeds are said to be interested in Rangers’ 18-year-old defender Leon King.

“Leon King, speaking about talents and this boy playing for Rangers, born in 2004 and started at Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League,” said Romano on his Here We Go podcast.

“I am told that Premier League and European clubs are pushing to sign him because he is out of contract in 2024 with Rangers.

“At the moment the situation is absolutely open with his contract. Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester United have sent their scouts to follow this boy with Rangers. Leon King, one to watch.”

Pulisic message

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has been told to not consider a move to Leeds amid transfer link,” former USA star Eric Wynalda told Vegas Insider.