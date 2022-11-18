The Leeds midfielder was pictured taking a leading role at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium this week where the United States team invited construction workers to participate in an open training session ahead of their World Cup opener with Wales.

Adams, 23, has emerged as a leader on the pitch for Leeds this season and it appears he is held in the same regard by his international teammates, many of whom are years his senior.

"I think that when we are on the world stage and Qatar, it's important to bring awareness to these issues,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said.

"We recognise that Qatar has made strides and there has been a ton of progress, but there's still some work to do.”

The Qatari state has come under intense scrutiny from human rights groups throughout the build-up to this tournament as reports emerged claiming 6,500 migrant workers have died in preparation for the World Cup Finals, since the competition was awarded by FIFA in 2010. Due to Qatar’s relatively small population, the country has enlisted the help of migrant workers from Africa, India and Nepal among others, to help construct the eight stadia and surrounding infrastructure which will host the 2022 World Cup.

Low pay, restricted entry and exit from the country, cramped living and sweltering working conditions have all contributed to organisers of the tournament receiving heavy criticism over their treatment of migrant workers in the Gulf state.

The USMNT’s gesture follows FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plea to ‘let football take centre stage’. Adams’ US team are among several who have supported the idea of a compensation fund being set up for families of workers who have died during the construction of stadia and other, key logistical structures.

