The UK and Ireland have submitted a joint bid to host the Euro 2028 tournament with a 14-stadium shortlist included. Leeds United have not been put forward for the competition in six years time.

The list includes grounds in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic Ireland, however Elland Road has not been selected. A report in the Telegraph states: “UEFA requires one stadium of at least 60,000 capacity, one or two of at least 50,000 capacity, four of at least 40,000 capacity and three of at least 30,000 capacity.” Elland Road is currently a 37,792-capacity stadium, meaning it falls short of the 40,000 threshold which would increase its chances of being selected as a host venue.

The stadiums included in the bid are: Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Old Trafford, London Stadium, Etihad Stadium, Everton’s new stadium (set to be built by 2024), St. James’ Park, Villa Park, Stadium of Light, Hampden Park, Casement Park, Aviva stadium, Croke Park and the Principality Stadium. However, the list will be decreased to ten stadium by April 2023. Elland Road joins Anfield and Emirates Stadium as surprise omissions from the list.

Here is the latest transfer news...

NEWCASTLE 'TARGET' AMBITIOUS MOVE FOR ENGLAND STAR

Newcastle United have emerged as a potential destination for Declan Rice, who is looking increasingly likely to leave West Ham. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested. (Claret and Hugh)

CRYSTAL PALACE YOUNGSTER 'LINKED' WITH LOAN SWITCH

Hull City are reportedly looking to sign Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei on loan. The forward played under Tigers boss Liam Rosenior during his time at Derby County. (The Sun)

PORTSMOUTH BOSS MAKES MATT RITCHIE CLAIM

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that he believes Pompey academy product Matt Ritchie will end his career with the League One club. Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to sanction a move for the 33-year-old in January. (The News)

SOUTHAMPTON TO BE 'OFFERED' LIVERPOOL OUTCAST

Southampton are reportedly set to be offered the chance to re-sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Saints academy product has only made three appearances in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

WEST HAM 'EYE' SWOOP FOR SAO PAULO PAIR

West Ham are said to be closing in on the signing of Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia and are also reportedly interested in his teammate Luizao. The Brazilian club are holding out for £9m for Maia, after rejecting a £6.5m bid from Fulham. (UOL)

LEICESTER 'MONITORING' GHANA STARLET

Leicester City are reportedly watching Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed ahead of the January transfer window. The 22-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and is now preparing to play in the World Cup with Ghana. (LeicestershireLive)

LEEDS UNITED DEFENDER ATTRACTING INTEREST AHEAD OF CONTRACT EXPIRY

Leeds United’s Luke Ayling is reportedly attracting interest with his contract set to expire next summer. However, the Whites are unsure they have enough squad depth to let him leave. (TEAMtalk)

CHELSEA FORWARD 'SET' FOR SURPRISE CONTRACT TALKS