Leeds United are closing in on the end of their 2023/24 Championship campaign with only four games remaining to determine whether they go up automatically or face the play-offs. A run of one win in four has seen Daniel Farke’s side drop out of the top two but points dropped elsewhere means they are within touching distance of Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Leeds host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon and can climb back into the top-two, even if only for a few hours before Ipswich host Middlesbrough. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Saints striker eyed

Leeds could snap up an impressive bargain this summer with reports suggesting they are interested in Che Adams. TEAMtalk reports that Adams is set to leave Southampton as a free agent when his contract expires, with interest intensifying as that deadline approaches.

Adams has remained an important part of Southampton's promotion push, netting 12 goals in 34 Championship appearances for Russell Martin’s side. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Elland Road through multiple transfer windows as Leeds continue to scour the market for another natural No.9.

Promotion to the Premier League is not thought to be needed in order to move for Adams, although there is interest from the top-flight with Wolves also long-time admirers of the Scotland international.

Rodon deal ‘easy’

A permanent deal for the on-loan Joe Rodon is on the cards if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League this season. Rob Guest, Tottenham reporter at Football.London, reports that a deal should prove ‘easy’ to complete.

Rodon joined Leeds on loan from Spurs in the summer and has been almost ever-present at the heart of the Championship’s strongest defence. The 26-year-old’s battling spirit has seen him become a fan favourite almost instantly, with the suggestion his move could be made permanent for around £15million.