Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Prutton is expecting Leeds United to return to winning ways against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as the ‘jeopardy’ of promotion intensifies.

Leeds dropped points for the third time in their last four games on Tuesday, failing to score at home for just the second time all season in a 0-0 draw against Sunderland. Daniel Farke’s side were unfortunate not to get a penalty when Luke O’Nien handballed in the box but failed to create any clear openings on a tense night at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeat at Coventry City last weekend ended a 15-game unbeaten run and Leeds were relieved to see Leicester City and Ipswich Town both drop points midweek. There is now just one point separating all three and Prutton is backing the Whites to rediscover their form when the ‘inconsistent’ Blackburn come to town.

“We’ve seen Leeds draw and lose in their last two games, so that brings things into sharp focus,” Prutton told Sky Sports. “I had the pleasure of chatting to Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph yesterday. They were lovely, very calm, collected and cool. They’d come off the back of hearing from Stuart Dallas as well, they’d had a very emotional day so there could be a little bit of that coming into the game on Saturday.

“They’re up against a Blackburn side that’s wildly inconsistent. They can put five past a team but could also concede five. Leeds need to pull their finger out. [I was] chatting to Don Goodman, he said they haven't been at their best the past few games, including Hull City. These last couple of games have gone to show that there is still some jeopardy left. I’ll go 3-1 to Leeds.”