It’s crunch time in the Championship promotion race and Leeds United have just four games to decide their fate. Daniel Farke’s side have hit a slight bump in the road to take five points from a possible 12, but the pressure is affecting everyone with both Leicester City and Ipswich Town dropping points in the week.

Leeds Welcome Blackburn Rovers to Elland Road on Saturday and can climb back into the top two with a much-needed win, even if only for a couple of hours before Ipswich host Middlesbrough. It will likely be another tense affair in West Yorkshire and ahead of it, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Sales risk

Leeds could be forced to sell some of their top players in a bid to keep in line with future profitability and sustainability limits. Football Insider reports that last year’s £34m loss, coupled with £36.7m deficit in the previous year, could see them run close to their maximum permitted three-year deficit of £81m next year - reduced from £105m due to this season being in the Championship.

Leeds are not in any instant danger of a PSR breach but will either experience another season of low revenue due to remaining in the Championship, or need to invest heavily in the squad upon promotion to the Premier League. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire told the YEP that the club could face challenges if they do not go up.

A number of Leeds’ young talents are thought to have attracted interest from the Premier League and across Europe, with Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville reportedly on the radar of top clubs such as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Leeds remain hopeful of keeping hold of both but would greatly benefit from a place in the top-flight next season.

Summerville verdict

Don Goodman believes Crysencio Summerville has ‘stiff competition’ for the Championship’s Player of the Season Award but admits he has been hugely influential on a ‘ridiculous’ Leeds side. Summerville has been the most productive player at Elland Road this season with 17 goals and eight assists in the Championship.

“He’s got some stiff competition for that tag,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “He’s having a huge influence on Leeds this season with his goals and assists. He’s part of an incredible array of attacking talent Leeds have got.