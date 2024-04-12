Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The referee at the centre of Leeds United’s controversial penalty fury against Sunderland on Tuesday has been picked to officiate a Premier League clash this weekend.

Tim Robinson will be in the middle of Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Newcastle United on Saturday lunchtime, just a few days after refereeing Leeds’ 0-0 Championship draw at home to Sunderland. Robinson got on the wrong side of Daniel Farke and his players after appearing to miss what would have been two crucial penalty decisions.

Leeds had credible appeals for a spot-kick waved away either side of half-time, the first of which saw defender Dan Ballard appear to deflect Crysencio Summerville’s goal-bound shot with his elbow. As the Whites pushed for a second-half winner, Luke O’Nien was spotted pulling Joe Rodon’s shirt from a corner before an outstretched arm rose above everything else and made contact with the ball.

Robinson waved away both claims to great frustration inside Elland Road before incensing Farke with the decision to add three minutes at the end of the game, despite all 10 substitutions being made in the second-half and regular unpunished time-wasting from Sunderland. Reflecting on the game, former Premier League referee Keith Hackett insisted that the officiating team ‘failed’ Leeds.

"Leeds Utd have every right to be disappointed not to have been awarded a penalty kick for a clear handball," Hackett wrote on social media. "Despite being in a good position the referee failed to see the offence his view sadly blocked. The assistant should have detected the offence but also failed. If you award a penalty kick you have to be 100% certain. That rare occasion where VAR if in operation would have ensured the correct PK call."

Robinson will have the luxury of a VAR assistant when he steps out at St. James’ Park for a crucial top-flight game this weekend, with Newcastle and Tottenham both chasing European football. He has refereed in the top-flight before but is most regularly in the Championship.

Failure to score at home for just the second time this season - the other being a 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in September - saw Leeds unable to reclaim their spot in the Championship’s automatic promotion places. Leicester City were beaten by Millwall earlier on Tuesday evening before Ipswich drew 0-0 at home to Watford.