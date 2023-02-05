The January transfer window may only have just closed but there is already plenty of talk about the summer and continuing fallout from last month’s moves.

Leeds United, who face Nottingham Forest today in their latest Premier League fixture, were active in the window and spent big on multiple new faces. There has now been a behind the scenes look at one of the newest signings arrival at Elland Road where he has spoken about why he made the move. Meanwhile, the Whites are already being linked with a potential summer move for a former Arsenal player. Here are the Leeds United transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday, February 5:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United ‘eye summer move’ for former £3m Arsenal defender

Per a report from HITC, via German journalist Christian Falk in CaughtOffSide, Leeds United are interested in signing former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The report claims the Yorkshire club were keen on the signins the Greek international from German side VFB Stuttgart in January and will continue that interest in the summer.

Mavropanos left Arsenal in the summer to join the Bundesliga outfit after loan spells at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in previous seasons. The Gunners reportedly took in £3 million in fees for the now 25-year old but it is not reported how much Lees would have to spend to bring him back to England.

New Leeds signing says it should be ‘easy to fit in’ at Elland Road

The official Premier League website has released a ‘behind the scenes’ video of Weston McKennie’s transfer deadline day move from Juventus to Leeds United last month. The video starts with the player arriving in Leeds in the morning and goes through his medical and contract signing as he gives his thoughts throughout.