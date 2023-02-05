Leeds United ‘eye move’ for former £3m Arsenal star as new signing makes ‘easy to fit in’ claim
Jesse Marsch’s side face Nottingham Forest today in their latest Premier League fixture - potentially a key clash in this season’s relegation battle.
The January transfer window may only have just closed but there is already plenty of talk about the summer and continuing fallout from last month’s moves.
Leeds United, who face Nottingham Forest today in their latest Premier League fixture, were active in the window and spent big on multiple new faces. There has now been a behind the scenes look at one of the newest signings arrival at Elland Road where he has spoken about why he made the move. Meanwhile, the Whites are already being linked with a potential summer move for a former Arsenal player. Here are the Leeds United transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday, February 5:
Leeds United ‘eye summer move’ for former £3m Arsenal defender
Per a report from HITC, via German journalist Christian Falk in CaughtOffSide, Leeds United are interested in signing former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. The report claims the Yorkshire club were keen on the signins the Greek international from German side VFB Stuttgart in January and will continue that interest in the summer.
Mavropanos left Arsenal in the summer to join the Bundesliga outfit after loan spells at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in previous seasons. The Gunners reportedly took in £3 million in fees for the now 25-year old but it is not reported how much Lees would have to spend to bring him back to England.
New Leeds signing says it should be ‘easy to fit in’ at Elland Road
The official Premier League website has released a ‘behind the scenes’ video of Weston McKennie’s transfer deadline day move from Juventus to Leeds United last month. The video starts with the player arriving in Leeds in the morning and goes through his medical and contract signing as he gives his thoughts throughout.
In it, the American international discusses how he feels it will be ‘easy to fit in’ at Elland Road due to having international teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson there as well as head coach Jesse Marsch. He said: “Two weeks ago I heard first and the first thing that pops into my mind is that Tyler’s here qne Brennan’s here as well so it will be pretty easy to fit in, Jesse’s here as well. The nervous thing when you move teams is not knowing anyone and trying to become friends with people but I already have people here so it makes it easier.”