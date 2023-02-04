Four of Leeds United’s relegation-battling rivals have been boosted and a fresh verdict has been cast on the Whites predicted finishing position and points tally.

Everton bagged their first Premier League win since October 22 when recording a 1-0 victory against visiting Arsenal in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in new Toffees boss Sean Dyche’s first game in charge. Wolves then savoured a fine 3-0 triumph at home to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon as Leicester City also recorded a 4-2 triumph at Leicester City. West Ham United then took a 1-1 draw from the evening game at highflying Newcastle United and the results have left Leeds fourth-bottom and only above the drop zone on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.

Following Saturday’s action, the super computer at Five Thirty Eight has cast its fresh prediction on where the Whites will end up and their points tally come the end of the campaign. FiveThirtyEight crunch the numbers and use their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict each round of matches and how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

Leeds will return to league action at Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon and Five Thirty Eight think the Whites will leave with all three points as Jesse Marsch’s side are given a 39 per cent chance of leaving the City Ground with a victory. A Forest win is rated a 25 per cent probability with 26 per cent about the draw. Here, after Saturday’s games, is the super computer’s projection of how the table will look after the final game of the season.

