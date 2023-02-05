Former Leeds United star rated key threat to Whites and Georginio Rutter expectation at Forest
A former Leeds United star is rated one of the main threats to Leeds United in this afternoon's return to Premier League action at Nottingham Forest.
Forest are fractional favourites to take all three points from the 2pm kick-off at The City Ground although plenty of firms have the hosts and Leeds as joint market leaders. Forest, though, marginally head the market at a best-priced 7-4 as 9-5 is available about a Leeds win and 5-2 the best price for a draw.
United's Patrick Bamford heads an open looking first scorer market at a best-priced 13-2 but Forest's former Whites striker Chris Wood is joint second favourite at 15-2 along with team mate Sam Surridge. Forest youngster Detalf Esapa is also 15-2 with a few firms, followed by two more Forest attackers in Brennan Johnson and Emmanuel Dennis who are both 8s.
New record Leeds signing Georginio Rutter is 17-2 to score first and 7-2 as an any time scorer on what would be his Premier League debut. Whites attackers Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are all 9s to net first along with Forest injury doubt Jesse Lingard.
Forest's Alex Mighten is next at 10s, followed by United's Jack Harrison and no goalscorer, eventualities which are both 12s. In a very tight market, a 1-1 draw is clear favourite in the correct score market at 31-5. Leeds are 10-1 to win both 1-0 and 2-1 whilst Forest are 19-2 to record a 1-0 triumph and 21-2 to record a 2-1 success.