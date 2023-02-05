Former Leeds United star rated key threat to Whites and Georginio Rutter expectation at Forest

Forest are fractional favourites to take all three points from the 2pm kick-off at The City Ground although plenty of firms have the hosts and Leeds as joint market leaders. Forest, though, marginally head the market at a best-priced 7-4 as 9-5 is available about a Leeds win and 5-2 the best price for a draw.

United's Patrick Bamford heads an open looking first scorer market at a best-priced 13-2 but Forest's former Whites striker Chris Wood is joint second favourite at 15-2 along with team mate Sam Surridge. Forest youngster Detalf Esapa is also 15-2 with a few firms, followed by two more Forest attackers in Brennan Johnson and Emmanuel Dennis who are both 8s.

New record Leeds signing Georginio Rutter is 17-2 to score first and 7-2 as an any time scorer on what would be his Premier League debut. Whites attackers Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are all 9s to net first along with Forest injury doubt Jesse Lingard.

LEADING THE WAY: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is just about favourite to score first in today's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.