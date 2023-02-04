Reported Leeds United target ‘plans to leave’ current club in ‘big’ summer exit

Reported Leeds United target Noah Okafor plans to leave current club Red Bull Salzburg in the summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. It is understood that the Swiss forward would ideally like to secure a move to a ‘top league’ at the end of the season.

The Whites were initially linked with the 22-year-old back in October, with Italian outlet CalcioMercato claiming that Jesse Marsch’s men were in direct competition with Serie A giants AC Milan for his services. But while Okafor has been at the centre of widespread speculation, a transfer failed to materialise in the January window.

According to Romano, however, the player still firmly has his sights set on a ‘big move’ in the coming months. Writing on his personal Twitter account, the renowned journalist said: “Noah Okafor, one to watch - understand his plan is to leave and join top league club in the summer. English and German clubs wanted Okafor already in January, but the player and his representatives decided to stay until the summer then prepare big move.”

So far this term, Okafor has hit 10 goals in 22 games across all competitions, including seven in 14 in the Bundesliga and three in six in the Champions League. At international level, the striker has featured 12 times for his native Switzerland, scoring twice.