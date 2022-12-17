Leeds United ‘eye’ Man Utd star as ‘very good offer’ required to land duo
All the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as Jesse Marsch’s men regain match sharpness.
Leeds United continued their preparations for their return to action with a win on Friday night.
The Whites returned to Elland Road with an impressive 2-1 win over La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, who have been in fine form this season. Jesse Marsch can take plenty of positives from the win, and he will be hoping his side continue to pick up match sharpness in another Elland Road friendly, against AS Monaco on Wednesday evening. That one comes exactly a week before the first Premier League game back, against Manchester City.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the Whites.
Wan-Bissaka links
Leeds are said to be interested for a move for Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The right-back is up for sale this January, with Erik ten Hag wanting to improve at right-back, and according to 90min, Leeds are interested as they too look to improve their full-back roles. Though, it’s claimed Crystal Palace and West Ham are also interested in a move this winter.
It’s unclear how much Wan-Bissaka would cost, but it’s very unlikely Man United will reclaim anywhere near the fee they paid for the full-back, which is believed to have been between £45million and £50million.
Plata and Fresneda update
Leeds have been linked with two Valladolid stars recently, with Gonzalo Plata and Ivan Fresneda reportedly targets.
Pucela Fichajes have reported that Leeds are closely tracking both players ahead of the January window, with Plata being a winger and Fresneda a full-back, but whether the Whites can actually get their hands on either player is another question.
According to the report, Leeds would have to put in a ‘very good offer’ to land Plata or Fresneda this winter, with Valladolid not wanting to lose either this side of the end of the season.