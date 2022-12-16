Leeds United take on Real Sociedad tonight in a friendly. The Yorkshire club will be looking to use the clash against the La Liga side to help get their players back up to speed.

They return to Premier League action later this month after the World Cup break. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Winger on radar

Leeds are apparently still keen on landing Real Vallodolid winger Gonzalo Plata ahead of the January transfer window. The 22-year-old, who used to play for Sporting Lisbon, was in Ecuador’s squad in Qatar and played in all three of their group games. According to a report by Pucela Fichajes, he is on the ‘agenda’ of the Whites with Newcastle United also mentioned as an interested party.

Update regarding EFL ace

Birmingham City midfielder George Hall has been heavily linked with a switch to Elland Road this winter. The Mirror reporter David Anderson has provided an update on the 18-year-old’s situation and has said that although Jesse Marsch’s side ‘know all about him’ they are not trying to sign him next month (see tweet below):

Postponements galore

Leeds pair Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton, who are both on loan at Millwall, have a free weekend now with the Lions’ trip to Luton Town postponed due to a frozen pitch. Midfielder Jack Jenkins has also seen Salford City’s clash versus Colchester United in League Two cancelled.

The big freeze hasn’t reached the island of Ibiza though with Mateusz Bogusz preparing to face Albacete at home for UD Ibiza.