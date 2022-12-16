Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Real Sociedad with two 8/10s but three 5s

The Whites fell behind in just the tenth minute as Sociedad netted with their first real attack via a free-kick which Martin Zubimendi converted with an easy free header. But Leeds equalised with an absolute rocket from Pascal Struijk in the 15th minute. A ball into the Sociedad box was cleared but only as far as Marc Roca who cushioned the ball to Struijk who then smashed home a thumping first-time strike into the bottom right corner from the edge of the area.Manchester City legend David Silva then missed a sitter in his bid to put Sociedad back front as he swiped at thin air from a pullback into the middle of the area and the failure to convert proved costly as Leeds bagged a winner in the second-half.