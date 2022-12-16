Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Real Sociedad with two 8/10s but three 5s
A depleted Leeds United recorded a 2-1 victory against La Liga highflyers Real Sociedad at Elland Road – but how did we rate the performances?
The Whites fell behind in just the tenth minute as Sociedad netted with their first real attack via a free-kick which Martin Zubimendi converted with an easy free header. But Leeds equalised with an absolute rocket from Pascal Struijk in the 15th minute. A ball into the Sociedad box was cleared but only as far as Marc Roca who cushioned the ball to Struijk who then smashed home a thumping first-time strike into the bottom right corner from the edge of the area.Manchester City legend David Silva then missed a sitter in his bid to put Sociedad back front as he swiped at thin air from a pullback into the middle of the area and the failure to convert proved costly as Leeds bagged a winner in the second-half.
The Whites bagged the games third and final goal in the 58th minute as a through ball from substitute Joe Gelhardt was only cleared into the path of Rodrigo who coolly slotted past keeper Alejandro Remiro.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores, from an entertaining Friday evening friendly at Elland Road.