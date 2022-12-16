Harrison was named on the team sheet but felt tightness in the warm-up and was replaced by Willy Gnonto in the line-up. The Italian international impressed on the left side of the front three, playing alongside Rodrigo and Brenden Aaronson.

The latter and Rasmus Kristensen got their first minutes since their World Cup outings with the US Men's National Team and Denmark respectively, and although Tyler Adams was at Elland Road he did not take part.

According to Jesse Marsch's assistant, it was simply a precaution to take Harrison out of the side, because he could have played.

"It's a phase of pre-season that's unusual in winter, situations you opt out of going into risk," said Maric.

"So Jack is not injured. And I think he could have pushed to play but why should we risk it 12 days before Man City, that maybe risks something for the training process towards Miss City or even the game, when you can take him out today, and train him properly the next day. So that's the reasoning behind some of these decisions."

Harrison was one of a number of senior stars missing from action for the Elland Road fixture, joining Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Robin Koch, Luis Sinisterra and Illan Meslier. Maric was unable to provide specific details on the status of the injured players, other than to say he believed Llorente will be available to face Manchester City and that others in the group had a chance.

Leeds made it two wins from two friendlies against Spanish opposition, following their 2-1 win over Elche with a victory by the same scoreline at home to Real Sociedad. Just like in the first game, the Whites had to come from behind, Martín Zubimendi thumping in a header from a free-kick to open the scoring. But Pascal Struijk's wonderstrike and Rodrigo's second half goal took the game away from the LaLiga outfit.

LATE CHANGE - Jack Harrison was removed from the Leeds United line-up prior to kick-off and replaced by Willy Gnonto. Pic: Getty

Maric was content that Leeds produced a much better performance than the one at Elche last Friday, when the Spanish top flight's bottom side caused them untold problems in a poor first half, citing superior organisation.

