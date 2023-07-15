Leeds United have conceded the fact that they will be losing some key players this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. Two players who are expected to move on before the transfer window closes are Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, but the Whites are already eyeing up a new signing as they prepare to replace them.

Summerville enjoyed a strong run last season which allowed him to break into a more regular first team role, resulting in him scoring in four consecutive matches, including in the 2-1 win over Liverpool. Gnonto contributed two goals and four assists of his own and he is currently linked with a move to Everton.

Ahead of their first season back in the Championship, Leeds need to make sure they have the strongest possible squad at their disposal if they want the best chance at jumping back up to the top flight as quickly as possible. Their active search to replace those expected to leave is promising and according to Football Insider, they have set their sights on a Premier League ace to join the ranks.

With a lot of interest in both Summerville and Gnonto, Leeds are looking to bring in Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest to plug the gap. Amid Leeds’ pursuit of the forward, the Reds have reportedly decided to allow Dennis to leave the club this summer.

Leeds are aware of this and could take advantage of the fact Forest are looking to trim some of their own fat in order to bring in new recruits and strengthen their attack. Dennis was limited to just 19 league appearances last season, where he contributed two goals and two assists. However, the Nigerian international is a versatile player who can operate anywhere across the front three as well as in midfield.